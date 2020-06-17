Punjab governor for joint efforts to contain virus

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has appealed to more than 50,000 people who have recovered from corona infection to donate their plasma.

He said Allah Almighty has given the opportunity to those who have recovered to help others. We all have to work together to save people from corona epidemic. There is no room for negligence in all safety measures including masks.

In his video message released on here Tuesday, the governor said unfortunately the number of corona patients and deaths are increasing alarmingly and there are more than 20,000 corona patients in Lahore alone.

We have no option except imposing smart lockdown in Lahore. There are more than 50,000 lucky people in these difficult circumstances who have defeated corona and by the grace of Allah Almighty they have recovered. I congratulate those who have recovered and urge them to donate their plasma now that they have recovered as their donated plasma can save the lives of patients. Those who recover are given the opportunity by God to help others. Allah says in the Holy Qur'an that He who saved the life of a human being saved the whole of humanity, the governor said.

He said corona is spreading rapidly due to the fact that people did not take corona seriously and the government SOPs regarding corona have been ignored. The government will take action against SOPs violators.