Prices of Roti, Naan increased in Lahore

LAHORE: Naanbais have increased prices of roti and naan, terming hike in the price of wheat behind it. Naanbais have increased price of roti from Rs6 to 8 while naan is being sold at Rs12 to 15. Hiked prices of wheat and flour have compelled to increase prices of naan and roti as we do not have any other way, the naanbais said. Last week Muttahida Naan Roti Association had announced increasing the price of roti and naan by Rs4 and Rs5, respectively from June 10 onwards.