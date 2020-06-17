15,000 tier-1 retailers to be connected to POS

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday set the target of connection 15,000 retailers of tier-1 with the Point of Sale (POS) software in next fiscal year.

Addressing ICAP webinar here, Chairperson FBR Nausheen Javaid said documentation was not up to the desired mark adding that the Track & Trace system would be expanded in the next fiscal year. On the POS for tier-1 retailers, she said so far 6,616 retailers had been connected with the POS all over the country.

“We have envisaged a target of connecting 15,000 more retailers of tier-1 to the POS software in next fiscal,” she said, adding that ultimately the number would be expanded to 25,000 and then to other sectors.

Nausheen said it was an unusual situation in which the budget was made with an entirely different dimension. “No new tax was levied, as it was the first time when the budget was announced without any new taxes,” she added.

She said fiscal space was limited, as every sector wanted to get more but unfortunately, things nosedived after the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the FBR was managing 17 percent growth in revenues and domestic taxes were growing at 27 percent.

“There was import compression but it compressed more than our expectations,” she added. It was tough to strike a balance between relief and taxation at a time when the country is under the IMF programme, she added.

The broadening of tax base was kept in mind, as the systems and procedures were simplified on the eve of preparation of budget. The hallmark of the budget was taking measures aimed at reducing litigation, revamping alternate dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism.

The FBR introduced negotiated assessment. The anomaly committee was notified and was expected to get good suggestions. The revenues stuck up at courts would now be expected to resolve, she maintained.

E-assessment, she said, had been introduced. The automated refunds were introduced and now it would be accelerated. On this occasion, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said the government was in a state of crisis when the PTI came into power. It decided to approach the IMF to stabilize the economy, she added.

The tax to GDP ratio, he said, was a historic challenge but the FBR managed 17 percent growth in revenues in pre-COVID-19 situation. The Board could collect Rs4.5 trillion. The primary balance was in surplus before COVID-19 pandemic. The CAD was brought down from $20 billion to $3 billion. All this was done without getting a single penny from the SBP.

He said everyone praised Pakistan’s performance including the IMF. Everything got affected because of COVID-19 and GDP shrank by Rs3 trillion.

“It’s a big-big calamity,” he said, adding that the government came up with a stimulus package of Rs1.2 trillion. It’s quite challenging to come up with a new budget. There will be no new taxes, as the economy is in contraction,” he added.

“Second, it was aimed at striking a balance to protect people and then businesses,” he said. He agreed that the FBR’s revenue target of Rs4.9 trillion was quite ambitious.

“We don’t know how long the pandemic will persist. We should be humble about our forecast. If it recedes, then the target is achievable,” he added.

He said the government brought down the cost of doing business and 1,600 tariff line was brought down at zero. The government reduced withholding taxes on imports. The retailers for tier-1 were connected with POS and rate of tax was reduced from 14 to 12 percent.

On expenditure side, the nominal budget of civil government reduced. The PSDP was protected at Rs650 billion and Ehsaas program at 207 billion, he added.