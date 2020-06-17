close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

Check-in counters closing time for domestic, int'l flights revised

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

LAHORE: The closing time of PIA check-in counters for domestic and international flights has been revised keeping in view the SOPs for social distancing, health checks and screening measures at airports and to maintain on time flight departures, PIA spokesperson said Tuesday. The check-in counters will close 45 minutes before scheduled departure time of domestic flights and 1 hour and 15 minutes before scheduled departure of international flights. All PIA passengers are requested to reach airports well before the closing time of PIA check-in counters. The revised check-in closure timings are effective from today onwards. He said the passengers are being informed about the revision through PIA call centre and also through PIA booking offices and its travel agents.

Latest News

More From Top Story