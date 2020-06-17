Malaria may still be 2020’s biggest killer

ISLAMABAD: Six months into the coronavirus outbreak, children have largely been spared its worst effects. But the pandemic may well cause hundreds of thousands of children to die this year: not from COVID-19, but from malaria.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned in April that disruptions to malaria prevention and treatment caused by the coronavirus could see malaria deaths double this year. The increase alone—estimated at the worst case to be 369,000—would almost equal the current confirmed death toll of COVID-19. With peak malaria season rapidly approaching in major malaria-endemic countries, the window of time in which to avoid disaster is rapidly closing, reported international media. Ebola outbreaks provide worrying precedent. The 2014 outbreak in West Africa wreaked havoc on health systems, affecting not only those suffering from Ebola but also those suffering from such diseases as malaria, HIV, and tuberculosis. The death toll from other diseases was greater than that of Ebola itself. In the most recent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2018, the most affected province experienced an eightfold increase in malaria incidence.

A coronavirus response strategy that ignores malaria in endemic countries will harm the response to both diseases. The increase in malaria mortality could prove to be one of the deadliest consequences of the pandemic, with young children, who represent the bulk of malaria casualties, particularly hard-hit. A surge in malaria will also harm efforts to tackle the coronavirus, placing massive stress on health systems when they can least afford it. And because both COVID-19 and malaria present with fevers, integrating malaria response is important for correctly identifying COVID-19 cases.

Global efforts to eradicate malaria have made enormous progress in the last two decades. Although the disease still kills 400,000 people each year, over twice as many people died from malaria in 2000 as 2018. Before the coronavirus pandemic, experts saw 2020 as a critical year in sustaining progress against malaria, particularly because the decrease in morbidity and mortality has slowed in recent years. But the COVID-19 pandemic has now raised fears of a return to death tolls unseen for decades.

“It’s like the perfect storm,” said Melanie Renshaw of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria. The storm will hit Africa hardest. Malaria once ravaged the American South to such an extent that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was headquartered in Atlanta to focus on eradicating the disease, which is now largely restricted to the tropics. According to WHO, over 90 percent of malaria cases and deaths take place in sub-Saharan Africa. Children under 5 represent two-thirds of all malaria deaths, with pregnant women forming another particularly vulnerable demographic.

Because stagnant water enables the breeding of mosquitos, most malaria transmission takes place during the rainy season. Many of the most severely malaria-affected countries are in West Africa, where the rains last from roughly May to September.

Insecticide-treated bed nets represent the most widespread form of malaria prevention. Every three years, malaria-endemic countries conduct mass campaigns to distribute bed nets to their populations, and campaigns were due in 2020 in many countries. Twenty-seven sub-Saharan African countries representing 85 percent of the region’s malaria cases and deaths had bed net distribution campaigns planned for 2020, according to WHO.

Due to lockdowns and overstretched government resources, distributing the bed nets has become a more difficult task. While countries such as Benin and Sierra Leone have been able to go forward with their bed net distribution campaigns, others including Nigeria and Ghana have yet to do so. Renshaw and other experts remain cautiously optimistic that almost all bed net distribution campaigns will go ahead, but the window of time before peak malaria season is rapidly closing. Additional preventive measures, including seasonal chemoprevention and indoor residual spraying, have also been disrupted.

The pandemic poses a number of other challenges. Health workers and patients alike will initially struggle to know whether a fever indicates COVID-19 or malaria. When COVID-19 emerged in North Darfur, many of those suffering from the disease were dismissive of the threat, believing they had malaria. Malaria could also be mistaken for COVID-19. Any time a person with malaria arrives at a health center with a fever, health workers may fear the patient could infect them with COVID-19.