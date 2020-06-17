Gas companies seek increase in tariff by Rs85-623 per mmbtu

ISLAMABAD: Amid increasing financial miseries of the masses on account of COVID-19 spread, the gas companies have sought the huge surge in gas tariff by Rs85-623 per mmbtu to be effective from July 01 to meet the estimated revenue requirement of financial year 2020-21.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has submitted its revised petition seeking the increase in gas price by Rs622.94 per mmbtu and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has pleaded for increase in gas price by Rs85.35 per mmbtu.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has set June 24 for hearing the petition of Sui Northern and June 25 for Sui Southern. If the increase in gas price as has been demanded by Sui Northern is approved, the consumers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have to pay an additional amount of Rs73 billion to the said gas company. Likewise, in case of raise in gas price as has been pleaded by Sui Southern in its revised petition, then the gas consumers in Sindh and Balochistan will have to pay an additional burden of Rs30.7 billion.

Sui Northern in its revised petition has asked for average prescribed gas price at Rs1,287.19 per mmbtu with increase by 47.8 percent based on the previous shortfalls of Rs378.18 per mmbtu for 2018-19 and Rs92.88 per mmbtu for 2019-20. The current prescribed gas price (cost of gas) stands at Rs664.25 per mmbtu.

In addition, Sui Northern has also asked for recovery of another Rs73.89 billion from the LNG consumers from July 1 for diverting the costly RLNG to the domestic sector in Punjab.

Likewise, Sui Southern has submitted its revised petition seeking an increase in gas price by Rs85.35 per mmbtu to Rs881.53 per MMBTU. The current prescribed gas price of Sui Southern stands at Rs796.18 per mmbtu. The Sui Southern has also included in the petition for gas tariff another amount of Rs6.5 billion in the head of RLNG for revenue requirement in RLNG business to be effective from July 1.