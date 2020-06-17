Spiralling wheat price may lead to another hike in flour rates

LAHORE: Traders in the provincial metropolis Tuesday said persistent upward trend in wheat price in open market may lead to another hike in flour rates soon. The price of wheat is constantly on the rise and now hovering around Rs1900 per 40kg, said Haji Yousaf, president Lahore Atta Dealers Association. He added that flour mill owners already showed intention to jack up flour price by another Rs50 to Rs 75 per 20/kg bag. After possible increase in flour price, he feared that its bag could cost consumers Rs1050 to Rs1075 per bag. He asked the government to take effective steps for controlling wheat price in the open market so that flour rates could be kept within the reach of masses. On the other hand, Abdul Rahman, general secretary, Atta Chakki Owners Association said good quality wheat was not available in Lahore even at Rs1950 per 40 kg. The Chakki owners would be left with no option but to increase price of flour to Rs70 per kg from Rs65 if increasing trend in wheat price continued. Meanwhile, Punjab food department has announced that steps were being taken to stabilise wheat and flour prices. A spokesperson of the department said important decisions in this connection had been taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.