Military top brass takes stock of regional, LoC situation

ISLAMABAD: Top leadership of the Pakistan armed forces including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and three services chiefs met here at headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and discussed regional security issues with special focus on situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited ISI headquarters, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the CJCSC and services chiefs at the Directorate General ISI. A comprehensive briefing was given to the military leadership on the regional security issues with special focus on situation of the Line of Control (LoC) and IOK.

The CJCSC and services chiefs appreciated the tireless efforts of the ISI for National Security and expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness.

Meanwhile, in yet another ceasefire violation, the Indian troops initiated unprovoked shelling in Bagsar Sector along the LoC targeting civil population.

Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops, an innocent civilian, Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village, was injured.

The ceasefire violations by the Indian troops have increased since their government’s action of changing status of IOK on August 05. The Indian troops have committed over 1,230 ceasefire violations only since start of this year in which seven civilians in Azad Kashmir were martyred and nearly 100 were injured.