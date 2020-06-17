close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

Four law officers removed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab government has removed four law officers including an additional advocate general and three assistant advocate generals with immediate effect. According to a notification issued by law and parliamentary affair department, services of assistant AGs Anwar ul Hassan, Muhammad Arshad Manzoor, Muhammad Iqbal Sabri and of additional AG Mushtaq Ahmed Mohal are no more required. However, assistant advocate general Anees Ali Hashmi has been made additional Advocate General.

