Lahore locked down, 6 other Punjab cities free till midnight today

LAHORE: In the light of the directions of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the Punjab government has decided to impose lockdown in areas with potential Covid-19 hotspots in seven cities of the province.

The NCOC issued directions regarding lockdown in 20 cities across the country, including seven of Punjab. The cities of Punjab include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Gujarat. Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik issued orders regarding the implementation of the NCOC directives. Lahore was put on lockdown at midnight on Tuesday, while other six cities would come under restrictions from midnight on Wednesday.

In Lahore, the government enforced strict lockdown for nine hotspots of Covid-19 concentration for two weeks, till June 30, 2020.

The Lahore areas under strict lockdown include Shahadara, Walled City, Mozang, Shadbagh, Harbanspura, Gulberg, Cantt, Nishtar Town, Allama Iqbal Town and some other small housing societies in Lahore.

There will be complete restriction of movement in and out of 80 areas of Wagha Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Samanabad Zone, Nishtar Town, Gulberg Town, Cantt, Data Gunj Bakhsh Zone and Ravi Town for the next two weeks.Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that during the lockdown period, a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 cases would be made and if a significant reduction was seen, the lockdown might be eased before two weeks.

She requested people to observe precautionary measures; otherwise, the government might have to extend the lockdown to other areas.

Police would be deployed at the entry and exit points of the areas to be placed under restrictions, while the Army and Rangers would be on standby.

The Punjab chief secretary said it had been decided to empower the deputy commissioners to lock down the areas worst hit by coronavirus in their respective districts. He said that the list of affected areas would be released in the media before the lockdown for the guidance of people. He said that the services of the Tiger Force would be acquired to help people, affected by the lockdown. He said that civil and police officers would have to work together to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for prevention of coronavirus. He said 3,000 police would be deployed in the areas under lockdown in Lahore.

The CS directed the officers to ensure the availability of essential commodities and access to medical staff to citizens during the lockdown period.Meanwhile, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab extended lockdown for 15 days in the province, with additional exemption for medical/allied examinations, till June 30, 2020, midnight.

The P&SHD order, dated 01.06.2020, vis-à-vis, lockdown in Punjab ended on 15.06.2020 at 12AM.

The P&SHD secretary, under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, therefore, extended applicability of department’s earlier notification with additional exemptions, unless modified otherwise.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, is allowed to conduct Final Year Supplementary Examinations of BDS, BSc Nursing, Doctor of Physical Therapy and BSc Allied Health Sciences, subject to adoption of SOPs/ guidelines. This order would come into force with immediate effect and widely publicised for information of the general public.

As per P&SHD earlier notification, all educational and training institutions, marriage halls, business centres, expo halls, restaurants (except for takeaway and home delivery facility), theme/ amusement parks, play areas and arcades, beauty parlours and spas, cinemas and theatres would remain closed.

There would be a complete ban on sporting tournaments/matches (indoor and outdoor) except for non-contact professional sports without spectators. All contact sports & indoor sports clubs/facilities would remain closed.

There would also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private.

All businesses, factories, facilities, premises, retail shops, shopping malls and plazas except the aforementioned negative list, are hereby allowed to operate subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines from 9AM to 7PM, Monday to Friday, and there would be complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, all medical services and pharmacies/medical stores, tyre puncture shops, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors, atta chakkis, postal/courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets & filling plants, agriculture machinery workshops and spare-parts shops, printing press, call centres (with 50% staff and no pubic dealing), takeaway/home delivery from restaurants would remain open (24/7; inter-city and inter-district public transport (24/7); grocery stores and Karyana stores (9AM to 7PM, 24/7); and churches (7AM to 5PM, Sundays only).