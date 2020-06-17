close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

LCWU webinar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

LAHORE: Speakers in a webinar organised by Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) have termed corona virus pandemic an opportunity in the time of crises for integrated research. According to a press release, the webinar titled "Post-Pandemic Higher Education Research, Reshaping Strategies & Policies" was presided over by LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza.

