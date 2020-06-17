Hamza terms budget imaginary

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has termed the budget imaginary. Addressing a video-link parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, he said the government has prepared budget against the ground reality. The incompetence of the government will be exposed soon as it lacks resources. At least 18 senior leaders of the party participated in the meeting. Hamza advised PML-N MPAs to participate in the next session of the assembly with full preparation for a debate on the budget. Samiullah Khan, Awais Leghari, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Rana Iqbal, Rana Mashhood, Zakia Shahnawaz, Saba Sadiq, Ch Iqbal and Azma Bukhari participated in the meeting.