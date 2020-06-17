close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 17, 2020

Egypt arrests journalist

World

AFP
June 17, 2020

NEW YORK: Egypt has arrested a veteran journalist who has been openly critical of the government after he appeared on the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday.

Mohamed Monir, 65, was arrested by plainclothes police officers early on Monday, the New York-based advocacy group said. Monir has been remanded in custody for 15 days on charges of joining a terrorist organisation.

Latest News

More From World