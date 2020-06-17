Egypt arrests journalist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Egypt has arrested a veteran journalist who has been openly critical of the government after he appeared on the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday.
Mohamed Monir, 65, was arrested by plainclothes police officers early on Monday, the New York-based advocacy group said. Monir has been remanded in custody for 15 days on charges of joining a terrorist organisation.