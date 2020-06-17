close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
AFP
June 17, 2020

French healthcare protest

World

PARIS: French police fired tear gas after being pelted with objects during a Paris demonstration led by healthcare workers demanding more investment in the health system, AFP journalists reported. Doctors, nurses and administrative staff marched without incident in the capital and other French cities to demand the government keep its promise to overhaul France's hospital system.

