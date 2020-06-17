BD fighter pilot Saiful Azam dies

DHAKA: Bangladeshi-origin legendary fighter pilot Saiful Azam died in the capital Dhaka on Sunday morning, according to officials and media reports.

Retired group captain, 80, died at his residence after suffering from various old-age complications for a long time, the local newspaper Jugantor said.Bangladeshi army’s mouthpiece Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) also confirmed the death to Anadolu Agency over the phone.

“We came to know about his death but we have not published it in our official web page as he is a retired official,” ISPR director Lt. Col. Abdullah Ibn Zaid said.Recalling Azam’s outstanding past records as a retired military official, Zaid added that “due to official rules we cannot issue any formal press release about the demise of any ex-official.”

During the 1965 India-Pakistan war he also downed an Indian war plane that encouraged Pakistani forces to stand against India with limited warfare tools.The act was widely applauded in Pakistan, awarding Azam Pakistani’s Star of Courage (Sitara-e-Jurat) medal, the third prestigious award of Pakistan’s military.The US government awarded him as one of the world’s 22 “Living Eagles” for his outstanding war skills and courage.