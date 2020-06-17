Children among 13 killed in air strikes in Yemen

DUBAI: Thirteen people, including children, were killed in air strikes in Yemen's northern province of Saada, the rebels and medical sources said Tuesday, as international aid groups condemned the raids.

Iran-backed Huthi rebels and Yemen's internationally-recognised government -- supported by a Saudi-led military coalition -- have been at war since 2014, creating what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Huthis' Al-Masirah TV said 13 people, including four children, were killed late Monday in coalition air strikes on their vehicle in the rebel stronghold of Saada. Medical sources confirmed to AFP that four children were among those killed.

"We're horrified to learn of the deaths of 13 civilians, including four children, today in Yemen," said the country director for Save the Children, Xavier Joubert. This comes on the heels of UN chief Antonio Guterres´s decision to remove the Saudi-led coalition from a list of groups violating children´s rights.

The UN's newly-published annual report on children in conflict zones said the toll had fallen since an agreement signed in March 2019.