Mossad chief to discuss Israel annexation plan with Arab leaders

TEL AVIV: The head of Israel’s intelligence agency will be meeting with several Arab leaders, including Egypt and Jordan, to discuss his country’s plans to annex occupied Palestinian territories in the Jordan Valley and the West Bank, according to an Israeli media report.

Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen will meet with Arab leaders to assess and attempt to soften their position on Israel’s plans to annex large swaths of the occupied West Bank according to a report by Kan broadcaster on Sunday.While the report did not name the officials Cohen will meet with, it said that he was “optimistic” about the meeting.