Flushing toilet with lid up could spread COVID-19

LONDON: Flushing the toilet without closing the lid risks spreading germs like the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a study, foreign media reported.

The authors of the paper, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, estimate that when the lid is left up during flushing, between 40 to 60 percent of aerosol particles in the bowl reach above the seat—potentially leading to “large-scale virus spread.”

To carry out their study, the scientists looked at existing literature on the conditions of commons toilets and the air cloud caused by their flush mechanism to create a computer simulation

Flushing a toilet was found to create “strong turbulence” and a velocity “which is certainly capable of lifting aerosol particles out of the toilet bowl,” the team wrote.To prevent the spread of germs like the coronavirus, which can be passed on through feces, the team advised putting the toilet lid down before flushing, cleaning the toilet before using it “since floating virus particles could have settled on its surface,” and washing hands carefully after flushing as germs may be on the flush button and bathroom door handle.Co-author Ji-Xiang Wang ofChina’s Yangzhou University told Newsweek he was inspired to carry out the study while he was social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak in China.