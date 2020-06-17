Cautious Trump to unveil police reforms

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will stake his place Tuesday in the national debate sweeping the country over police violence and racism following the death of George Floyd with an executive order on police reforms -- while taking care not to damage his friendly ties with law enforcement.

Trump has consistently backed the police against accusations that systemic racism is to blame for the deaths of Floyd and other African Americans at the hands of forces around the United States, usually during arrests that escalate abruptly into lethal violence.

Last week, Trump, who faces a tough reelection fight in November, blamed a few "bad apples" for problems. By contrast, Democrats and civil rights groups say that only full-scale rethinking of police culture, and sometimes a cut in police funding, will bring necessary change.

With protesters taking to the streets in multiple cities and polls showing a shift in public opinion, Trump and his Republicans appear to be seeking not to be left behind. Trump was due to sign what he said would be a "pretty comprehensive" executive order in a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House, with an emphasis on better training for police officers in their increasingly complex -- and at times highly dangerous -- job.

A first wave of unrest began more than three weeks ago, after the May 25 death of Floyd, who stopped breathing when an officer kneeled on his neck, having already handcuffed him during arrest for a minor offense in Minneapolis.

New tension erupted last week after the death in Atlanta, Georgia, of Rayshard Brooks, another African American whom police say was shot in the back as he ran away from arresting officers, after grabbing one of their tasers and aiming it at them.

The president´s power over policing is limited because forces are largely controlled at a state and local level. However, senior administration officials said Trump could use federal funding for police departments as an incentive to modernizing their hiring practices and their use-of-force rules.

"A lot of the police departments that have had problems are not using the most modern standards," one official told reporters. The official said police departments should hire more officers locally and need a database to help them screen out officers with bad histories elsewhere.

Communities also need more "co-responders" better trained than police to deal with mental health, addiction and homeless issues, the official said. At the height of the anger on the streets, Trump struck a defiant tone, warning of anarchy and threatening to send federal troops to cities unable to control the crowds.