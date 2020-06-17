close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
Mayer splits with coach

AFP
June 17, 2020

MONTPELLIER, France: World decathlon record holder Kevin Mayer has split with his long-time coach Bertrand Valcin, a little more than a year away from the Tokyo Olympics which were postponed a year to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valcin had coached the 28-year-old Mayer for 12 years out of his Montpellier training camp in southern France which also includes Britain’s world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

