PCB’s BoG to meet on 26th

LAHORE: The meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Governing Board will be held here on June 26. “The meeting to be Chaired by the Chairman, PCB Ehsan Mani will take place via video link “, said a spokesman of the PCB.

He said the meeting will approve the annual budget of the PCB, besides taking important decisions pertaining to the further uplift of cricket. The meeting will also discuss arrangement of the team’s tour to England and draft of new match fixing law. The PCB has drafted new laws against match-fixing and forwarded the document to PM Imran Khan.

According to the new rules, players involved in match-fixing and corruption will be imprisoned and criminal cases will be lodged against them, sourced have revealed.The PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) will be able to conduct raids. It has further been learnt that the PCB briefed PM Imran over the new laws and the premier expressed satisfaction over its steps taken.