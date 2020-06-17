22 Pak women officials to attend Int’l athletics course

LAHORE: A total of 22 Pakistan women officials will participate in the International Athletics Women Technical Officials Course and seminar to be held under the auspices of the South Asian Athletics Federation.

President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi informed that technical officers trained from this course will have the opportunity to spread the knowledge further. It is for the first time in the history of national athletics that 22 Pakistan women technical officials are attending an international seminar and course at the same time.

Sahi, who is also chairman South Asian Athletics Federation approved the names of 22 Pakistani women technical officials for the South Asian Online Women Technical Officials seminar. The women officials also include SAF gold medallist Naseem Hameed and former Olympian Shabana Akhtar.

Other officials include Tabassum, Shahida Khanum, Abida Tanveer, Shamsa Hashmi, Tahira Saleem, Shahina Ishtiaq, Farzana Qudrat, Nada Sarwar, Qaratul Ain, Samina Nasr, Maryam Babar, Sami Rizvi, Nasira Rafiq, Aniqa Aslam, Anila, Maria Maratab, Sadra Mahesh Arooj, Rabila Farooq and Saira .