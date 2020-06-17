PM gives go-ahead for England tour

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket chief patron Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a go-ahead for the national cricket team’s upcoming tour of England.

The clearance came after PCB chairman Ehsan Mani met with the former captain in Islamabad. “The prime minister told Mani that the Pakistan team should go to England for the Test and T20 series as people want to see cricket and other sports activities to resume despite the coronavirus pandemic,” an unnamed PCB source was quoted as saying.

Imran asked Mani to ensure that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) puts all the safety regulations in place for the safety and well-being of all the players and officials who will be part of the touring party.