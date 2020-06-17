close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
AFP
June 17, 2020

Zanni, Budd quit rugby

Sports

ROME: Italy’s 119-cap veteran Alessandro Zanni and New Zealand-born lock Dean Budd both announced their retirement from international rugby on Tuesday.

Zanni, 36, made his national team debut in 2005 as a back-row forward and appeared in four Rugby World Cups for the Azzurri. He also played 54 times in the Six Nations, switching to the second row for Italy in his final years. His announcement came shortly after Budd called time on his Italy career. Budd, 33, moved to Italy in 2012 to play for club side Treviso following a short stint in Japan.He won the first of his 29 Italy caps in 2017 during a Test against Scotland and captained the national team during a 48-7 win over Canada at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

