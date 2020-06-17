Abid upbeat ahead of England tour

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Abid Ali believes though the upcoming tour of England is tough and challenging, particularly due to Covid-19 situation which has taken up our three months in isolation, they are prepared for the challenge with guidance coming from a team of experienced coaches at hand.

Talking to media via teleconference here Tuesday, Abid stated that he is full of confidence and the time of nearly one and a half month ahead of the series in England will them ample time for the preparation. “There was no cricket since March. Cricket is going to start after three to four months and whatever preparation is we are doing, we do all we can for this very important tour and all the players are motivated,” he said. He further said that the West Indies tour of England will give them enough opportunity to understand the conditions. “The West Indies playing England will give us a lot of opportunity to observe the situation and conditions. As we are going for around one and a half month before the series which would surely give us enough time for preparation which is another plus point. We also have a very experience coaching staff to learn from,” he added.

“Though the England tour has always been very difficult one and in the back drop of COVID 19, we need to strengthen ourselves mentally enough to cope the situation. We now have to live with it. We cannot avoid it but to take full precaution and focus on cricket as much possible as we can,” he stressed.