England T20 series make or break for me: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: The flamboyant opening bat Fakhar Zaman sees the forthcoming three-match T20 series against England as a make or break for his checkered international career.

In a virtual interaction with media (The News included) Tuesday, Fakhar claimed that the forthcoming T20 series would be of immense importance for him in many ways.“It is a make or break series for me. The series has the potential to sway my career to one direction or the other. A success here would give me a permanent place on the team while failure would take me to the edge. So all eyes on the series for which I think I have been picked.”

He admitted getting over confidence on important turns of his career which already landed him in a tough corner. “When you get some success, you tend to get overconfidence and that is what has happened with me. Instead of adopting my usual wait and see policy at the outset of my innings, I happened to be too erratic and irresponsible and that was visible from innings I played against Sri Lanka in recent T20 series. I need to play with my usual calmness at the start of my innings. Waiting for the loose ball is key to success at the start of innings.”

Fakhar’s lifetime ambition has always been to play Test for his country and that is what he had been aiming and preparing for since his failure to earn a place on the team for any type of format.

“Test cricket is the ultimate and that is what I have been preparing for since I lost selectors favour. Over the last few months I have trained hard and tried to regroup in an effort to gather my momentum for international cricket. I feel I am ready to give a fresh look to my cricketing career.”

The opening batsman spoke high of Younis Khan’s inclusion into the team coaching staff. “I have played under Younis and he definitely is a fabulous batting coach. His inclusion I believe would be of great benefit for all especially for my career. I am looking forward to further working on my abilities whenever the action starts at nets. I know that I have been missing that class which I had shown during the Champions Trophy final in England. Three years after, my career should have been solid and I should have earned a permanent place on the team. But my form had been inconsistent, taking me nowhere at the end. I had worked hard and want to put my career back on track with the T20 series against England.”

Fakhar who is about to elevated to the post of Honrary Lieutenant in Navy, hailed his department’s role in bringing the best out of him. “I am really thankful to Navy for backing and supporting me to pursue cricket as a career.”