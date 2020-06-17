Trump signs police reform order to end ‘patterns of failure’

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order on police reforms that he said would deliver “elegant justice” to American communities following multiple recent killings of black men by police. “We have to break old patterns of failure,” Trump said shortly before signing the order. “What is needed now is not more stoking of fear and division. We need to bring law enforcement and communities closer together, not to drive them apart,” Trump said in a Rose Garden address that also accused Democrats of failing to address the issue of police brutality. Police choke holds will be banned except when an officer´s life is in danger, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday as the administration prepares reforms following the recent deaths of an unarmed black man in custody. “As part of this new credentialing process, choke holds will be banned except if an officer´s life is at risk,” Trump said in the Rose Garden prior to signing an executive order on law enforcement reforms. “Additionally we´re looking at new advanced and powerful, less lethal weapons to help prevent deadly interactions,” he added.