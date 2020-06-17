US approves first ‘digital therapeutic’ game for ADHD

WASHINGTON: US health officials have approved the first game-based treatment for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, part of a trend toward “digital therapeutics” or software to address certain conditions. The Food and Drug Administration said Monday it approved the sale by prescription of the game EndeavorRX from health tech startup Akili Interactive for children aged 8-12 who have been diagnosed with ADHD. The FDA said this was the first digital therapeutic intended to treat ADHD, as well as the first game-based therapeutic approved for any type of condition. The game, designed to improve cognitive function, is designed as part of a program that may also include other kinds of therapy, medication, and educational programs. “The EndeavorRx device offers a non-drug option for improving symptoms associated with ADHD in children and is an important example of the growing field of digital therapy and digital therapeutics,” said Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health. Digital therapeutics have been approved for certain treatments such as addiction disorders and are being testing for a range of other conditions from chronic pain to anxiety.