Berlin to borrow 218.5b euros to fund virus stimulus

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: The German government plans to take on 218.5 billion euros ($246 billion) in new debt this year to pay for massive stimulus to help the country recover from the coronavirus impact, finance ministry sources said Monday.

The new borrowing marks a watershed for Chancellor Angela Merkel´s government, which has long prided itself on fiscal discipline and balanced budgets.But the coronavirus has forced a major U-turn in Europe´s top economy, with the government agreeing in March to lift a constitutional “debt brake” to help the country weather its worst recession since the end of World War II.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is set to unveil Berlin´s second supplementary federal budget on Wednesday, officials in the finance ministry told AFP.The budget will include 62.5 billion euros in new debt and will come on top of 156 billion euros of new borrowing already approved by Merkel´s cabinet in March.