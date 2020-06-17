Under-20s half as likely to contract coronavirus: study

PARIS: People under the age of 20 are half as likely to contract COVID-19 than the rest of the population, according to new modelling released on Tuesday that suggests four out of five infected young people show no symptoms. The research, published in the Nature Medicine Journal, could help inform the next moves of governments under pressure to reopen schools and colleges shuttered since the start of the pandemic. Experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine developed age-based COVID-19 transmission models based on data from six countries — China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Canada and South Korea. They also factored in previous research on estimated infection rates and severity of symptoms. The team estimated that under-20s are at half the risk of COVID-19 infection than over-20s. They also found a wide variation in symptomatic cases linked to age: only 21 percent of those aged 10 to 19 were likely to show symptoms compared with 69 percent of over-70s.