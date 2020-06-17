close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
Armed French police sent into Dijon to quell ethnic violence

World

PARIS: Armed police were sent into a suburb of Dijon in eastern France to restore order after score-settling between rival gangs resulted in a fourth night of street violence. Trouble erupted on Friday when some 100 Chechen youths from across France descended on the Dijon suburb of Gresilles to avenge an attack on a Chechen teenager earlier in the week, police officials said. Gresilles is a low-income neighbourhood with a heavy North African immigrant population.

