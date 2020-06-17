Armed French police sent into Dijon to quell ethnic violence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Armed police were sent into a suburb of Dijon in eastern France to restore order after score-settling between rival gangs resulted in a fourth night of street violence. Trouble erupted on Friday when some 100 Chechen youths from across France descended on the Dijon suburb of Gresilles to avenge an attack on a Chechen teenager earlier in the week, police officials said. Gresilles is a low-income neighbourhood with a heavy North African immigrant population.