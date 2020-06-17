close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
Plain plane go away: UK PM orders official jet paint job

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn´t like the plain plane he uses for state visits and has ordered a more colourful makeover to fly the flag for Britain, it was reported Tuesday. “Boris doesn´t like it being grey. He is getting it painted up,” an unnamed defence source told Britain´s Sky News television. The paint job on the RAF Voyager transport plane sounds like something “from Austin Powers”, the source added. The Austin Powers character flew around on a psychedelic-coloured Boeing 747 in the “Goldmember” film of the 1990s spoof spy franchise. Johnson´s office did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment. The military aircraft is reportedly getting its makeover at an airport in Cambridge and would be ready by the end of the month.

