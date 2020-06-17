Trump’s niece to release unflattering memoir

NEW YORK: Donald Trump´s niece is set to publish a no-holds-barred memoir next month that “shines a bright light on the dark history” of the US president´s family, her publisher says.

Mary Trump will release “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World´s Most Dangerous Man,” on July 28, according to Simon & Schuster. It marks the first time that a member of Trump´s family will publish unflattering stories about the former real estate tycoon and reality TV star.

Mary Trump, 55, is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, the president´s older brother, who died in 1981 at age 42 due to complications from alcoholism.

The 240-page book will detail events she witnessed as a child while spending time at her grandparents´ house in New York´s Queens borough, where her uncle and his four siblings grew up. “She describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse,” Simon & Schuster said in a blurb about the book. Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, will say that the president, despite being his father´s favorite son, “dismissed and derided him” when he began to suffer from Alzheimer’s.