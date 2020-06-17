Unable to meet daughters, man commits suicide

A man who was allegedly heartbroken because his estranged wife and in-laws would not allow him to meet the couple’s three daughters committed suicide at his house in the jurisdiction of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station on Tuesday.

Police officials said that after they received information of the incident that took place in Ilyas Goth, they and rescue workers reached the house and took 26-year-old Amjad Manzoor’s body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

SHO Ghulam Mujtaba Bajwa said that after a family dispute last Ramazan, Manzoor’s wife had moved back in with her parents’ house, adding that the man’s wife and in-laws would not let him meet the couple’s three daughters. The officer said that the man was heartbroken because of the prevalent situation and so he hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his house.