Wed Jun 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

11-year-old among two dead in mishaps

Karachi

An 11-year-old boy was run over by a vehicle near the Moti Mahal in Gulshan-e-Iqbal onTuesday.

According to the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police, they along with rescuers attended the scene and moved the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The boy was identified as Rahim Ahmed, son of Munir Ahmed. The police said the deceased lived in an informal settlement in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The boy was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him, the police said, adding that a case had been registered against the unknown driver. Separately, a man was electrocuted while working at a factory located near the Vita Chowrangi in the Korangi Industrial Area.

The body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Hafeezullah. Police said the deceased was resident of the Korangi area and was unmarried.

