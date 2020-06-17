11-year-old among two dead in mishaps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An 11-year-old boy was run over by a vehicle near the Moti Mahal in Gulshan-e-Iqbal onTuesday.
According to the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police, they along with rescuers attended the scene and moved the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The boy was identified as Rahim Ahmed, son of Munir Ahmed. The police said the deceased lived in an informal settlement in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.
The boy was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him, the police said, adding that a case had been registered against the unknown driver. Separately, a man was electrocuted while working at a factory located near the Vita Chowrangi in the Korangi Industrial Area.
The body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Hafeezullah. Police said the deceased was resident of the Korangi area and was unmarried.