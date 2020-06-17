close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

Teenager hurt in clash

Karachi

A teenage boy was injured in a firing incident that took place in Baldia Town on Tuesday According to police, a fight broke out in the area after an underground water pipeline was broken by a dumper truck.

During the clash, 14-year-old Haris, son of Taqiuddin, was shot and injured. Subsequently, he was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medical treatment. According to SHO Nisar Lodhi, the incident took place near the Afridi Chowk in Ittehad Town.

After the incident, he said, police reached the area and arrested a suspect for shooting and injuring the boy. He said the weapon used in the incident had been seized and a case had been registered.

