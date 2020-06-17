Police find bodies of two men who were shot dead

Police officials on Tuesday found the bodies of two men who were gunned down in different incidents, and shifted them to hospitals for their post-mortem examinations. A 53-year-old man identified as Asif Hussain Siddiqui, son of Ashfaq Hussain, was found dead at an empty plot near the Super Highway in the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station.

Police said the man had been a resident of the Clifton neighbourhood and was shot dead by hitherto unidentified people at an undisclosed location before the suspects dumped his body at the deserted place where they found him.

Officials said the victim had been shot twice, adding that his body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to conduct a post-mortem examination. Separately, another man’s body was found in the bushes in Jokhio Goth in the jurisdiction of the Steel Town police station. Officials said the deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he had been identified as 32-year-old Niaz Hussain, son of Ali Gul.

Police said the victim had been a resident of the same locality where his body had been found, adding that the man had been shot once in the head by hitherto unidentified suspects.

Old man found dead

A man was found dead near a traffic signal on Jahangir Road. Police and rescuers reached the area and moved the body to the CHK for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 64-year-old Raees, son of Yasin Khan, resident of the Pak Colony area. Police said they were waiting for the post-mortem report which would ascertain the cause of death and, meanwhile, further investigations were underway.