Petroleum Division restrained from taking coercive action against oil firms

The inquiry committee constituted by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to investigate the alleged hoarding and black marketing of petroleum products by oil marketing companies has been restrained by the Sindh High Court (SHC) from taking coercive action against the firms until further orders.

The interim order came on Tuesday on the lawsuits filed by two oil marketing companies that challenged the Petroleum Division’s notification of the forming of a committee to investigate the firms’ alleged hoarding and black marketing of petroleum products.

The plaintiffs’ counsel said the companies had obtained interim relief against the registration of an FIR and its quashing, whereas after the issuance of a show-cause notice, the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had passed a final order imposing a penalty that was subject to a statutory appeal under the Ogra Ordinance.

The counsel said the Petroleum Division had on June 8 issued a notification constituting a committee to investigate the alleged hoarding and black marketing of petroleum products by the oil marketing companies, which was unlawful and without jurisdiction. He said the impugned notification could not be issued under any authority under the law.

The counsel also said that pursuant to the forming of the committee through the impugned notification, various steps had been taken by the body, whereas the members of the committee included the plaintiffs’ competitors, which showed a conflict of interest.

He said the plaintiffs being private oil marketing companies were being discriminated against by the federal government without any lawful excuse. He sought an interim relief through the issuance of an order to the inquiry committee barring it from taking any coercive action against the plaintiffs until further hearing.

In response to a query by the court, the federal law officer was unable to substantiate as to how and under what provision of the law such a notification had been issued. After the preliminary hearing of the lawsuits, the SHC’s single bench of Justice Junaid Ghaffar issued notices to Ogra, the Petroleum Division and others, asking them to file their counter-affidavits on June 25, and restrained the inquiry committee from taking any coercive action against the private oil marketing companies in the meantime.