As 33 more fall victim to COVID-19, Sindh’s death toll hits 886

Thirty-three more people, including 10 women, have died due to COVID-19 and another 2,287 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease in the province reaching 886.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 30 of the latest victims, including nine women, have died in Karachi alone.

Shah said that 11,819 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,287 people, or 19.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19. He said the provincial government has so far conducted 319,231 tests, which have resulted in 57,868 positive cases, which means that 18.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected.

The chief executive said that after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at 1.5 per cent.

He said that 27,737 patients are currently under treatment: 26,170 in self-isolation at home, 69 at isolation centres and 1,498 at hospitals. He added that 633 patients are in critical condition, of whom 109 are on life support.

Shah said that 1,230 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 29,245, which shows a 50.5 per cent recovery rate. “It [the recovery rate] had dropped to 48 per cent a few days ago, but now it has started improving because of better health services.”

He said that out of the 2,287 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,854 (or 81.1 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 449 of the new patients belong to District East, 387 to District South, 260 to District Central, 113 to District Malir, 91 to District Korangi and 86 to District West.

The CM said Hyderabad has reported 85 new cases, Ghotki 72, Badin 40, Larkana 33, Jamshoro 23, Shikarpur 21, Naushehroferoze 18, Sanghar and Dadu 15 each, Khairpur and Sukkur 13 each, Matiari and Kashmore 11 each, Mirpurkhas nine, Jacobabad eight, Kambar seven, Thatta four, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot three each, and Sujawal and Tando Mohammad Khan one each.

He urged the people of the province, particularly those of Karachi, to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures devised by the government because various union councils of the city’s six districts have been declared as novel coronavirus hotspots. “We have to understand that our health is in our own hands.”