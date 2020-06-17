Egypt arrests journalist after Al Jazeera appearance

NEW YORK: Egypt has arrested a veteran journalist who has been openly critical of the government after he appeared on the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Monir, 65, was arrested by plainclothes police officers early on Monday, the New York-based advocacy group said. "Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Mohamed Monir and drop these baseless charges," it said.

"Monir is already in failing health, and to detain him pending trial during a pandemic is exceptionally cruel." Monir has been remanded in custody for 15 days on charges of joining a terrorist organisation, spreading false news and misusing social media.

His arrest comes as Egypt steps up a crackdown on the press that it has been waging since Abdel Fattah al-Sisi became president in 2014, a year after he led the army´s overthrow of his Islamist predecessor Mohamed Mursi.

The government regards Monir as a mouthpiece for Mursi´s Muslim Brotherhood, now blacklisted as a terrorist organisation. Police had previously raided Monir´s apartment on Saturday. He was not home at the time but he obtained footage of the raid from a camera in his building which he shared online.

In a defiant video message he posted on Facebook, Monir vowed that the authorities´ attempt to arrest him would not stop him speaking out. In a family statement posted on Monir´s Facebook page, his daughter Sara said: "He was merely exercising his freedom of speech and his words did not contain any incitement against the nation."