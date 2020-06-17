Children among 13 killed in air strikes in Yemen

DUBAI: Thirteen people, including children, were killed in air strikes in Yemen´s northern province of Saada, the rebels sources said Tuesday, as international aid groups condemned the raids. Iran-backed Huthi rebels and Yemen´s internationally-recognised government -- supported by a Saudi-led military coalition -- have been at war since 2014, creating what the United Nations calls the world´s worst crisis. The Huthis´ Al-Masirah TV said 13 people, including four children, were killed late Monday in coalition air strikes on their vehicle in the rebel stronghold of Saada.