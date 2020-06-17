‘Turkey a threat to regional peace’

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday accused Turkey of being a "threat to regional peace", following wide-ranging talks in Occupied Al-Quds with his Israeli counterpart. In his first foreign trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Mitsotakis condemned "Turkey´s aggressive behaviour in the eastern Mediterranean".

"We consider this activity to be a threat to regional peace and stability," Mitsotakis told journalists after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Along with Cyprus, Israel and Greece signed an agreement in January on building an undersea pipeline to carry gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

Ankara stands opposed to the deal and has sent ships to search for energy reserves off Cyprus, while last week the Turkish military conducted an air and naval exercise in the eastern Mediterranean.

"I have raised with the prime minister the recent incidents of illegal and provocative Turkish behaviour at our sea and land borders," the Greek premier said, standing alongside Netanyahu.