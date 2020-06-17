Support grows for Rashford’s child poverty plea

LONDON: England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford stepped up his campaign on Tuesday for the government to extend free school meals for the poorest children, drawing widespread support amid concerns about families struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Rashford used an article in The Times newspaper to plead with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend the programme through the summer holidays, which begin in late July.

The 22-year-old forward benefited from free school meals himself growing up in Manchester, and said an extension would have a huge impact on the lives of the 1.3 million children currently eligible.

“Ten years ago I was one of them. I know what it feels like to be hungry,” he wrote, describing how friends would invite him over just so their parents could be sure that he had eaten that evening. Rashford has already helped raise around Â£20 million ($25 million) for FareShare, a charity that fights hunger and food waste.

“I recognise that I have a valuable platform that allows my voice to be heard and I’m asking you to listen to the stories of these vulnerable families,” he wrote.

“People are hurting and we continue to ignore their cries for help.” The article follows an open letter Rashford wrote to MPs, which has drawn huge support from across the political spectrum—including from inside Johnson’s Conservative party.