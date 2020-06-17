Weak decisions

The rise in corona cases was predicted by experts before Eid: that easing the lockdown would be fatal in the coming months. It is as as clear as day that the rise in number of cases will also raise the death toll in Pakistan. My question is: whom should we blame for the loss of lives ? Will it be the government who wanted to save an already drowning economy? A government which cannot save the lives of its citizens cannot be a real representative of its people. The present weak incumbent rulers have remained confused since the advent of the coronavirus in Pakistan; which is the saddest part of the episode.

M Sohaib Khan

Islamabad