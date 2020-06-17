IHC nullifies PM aide’s appointment as LGC chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared as null and void the appointment of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan as chairman Local Government Commission (LGC).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the judgment on a petition filed by Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz against the appointment of Awan. The court asked the government to prepare rules and procedure for the appointment of LGC chairman within six months and submit report to the court. On the last hearing, the IHC had reserved judgment on the case after hearing arguments from both sides.