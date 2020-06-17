Pakistan starts enforcing targeted coronavirus curbs

By News Desk

LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Tuesday began to roll out a selective lockdown in Lahore, quarantining 55 coronavirus “hotspots” in the city, as Pakistan saw its largest single-day increase in Covid-19-related deaths — 111 in a 24-hour period.

Following Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik’s approval to carry out targeted lockdowns in seven cities of Punjab, markets and transport were shut as the more than four dozen areas across the city braced for a lockdown by midnight. According to a press release, Malik granted deputy commissioners the authority to impose a two-week targeted lockdown in hotspots in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Gujarat. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said in a statement that this was the result of not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the government decided to seal the worst-hit areas to control the outbreak. The development came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 4,443 to 148,921. After the 111 latest fatalities, Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 2,839.

Meanwhile, authorities in Karachi were mulling selective lockdowns in 16 different union councils as the city battles burgeoning cases of the coronavirus. According to state media, Baldia, Gadap, Keamari, Orangi and SITE towns in district West have been identified as the worst-hit.

In Islamabad, Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz insisted that the government has devised a “proactive strategy” to contain and prevent the spread of the coronavirus “keeping in view the ground realities and the country’s economic situation”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Briefing the media about the federal cabinet’s meeting in Islamabad, he said: “We are constantly reviewing the situation arising out of Covid-19 and holding consultation [sessions] with the National Command and Operation Centre and all the relevant departments to deal with the pandemic effectively.”

The information minister said the government is working hard to save the country’s economy and the lives of the people during pandemic. Mirroring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements, Faraz said: “Pakistan cannot afford the complete lockdown.”

The information minister said the number of coronavirus patients increased because people neglected to follow SOPs during Eidul Fitr. “If we will not adhere to the SOPs then the situation will further deteriorate,” he added. He said lockdown will be carried out in a targeted manner in areas affected by coronavirus. He said fines would be imposed on those who violate SOPs.