‘Modi a hurdle in Pak-India series’

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-India bilateral cricket series has always been victimised by the Narendra Modi-led government in India, said Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah.

According to an understanding, India were to tour Pakistan once a year for the series and vice versa. We had some good series for two to three years in the beginning until the Narendra Modi government came to power,” he told APP. Sultan said Modi doesn’t want to see cricket happening between the two neighbouring countries.

“We have good relations with our Indian counterparts. Our series were going well and was getting good coverage through the media. But later when the Indian Blind Cricket Council requested for permission from their government for the series, they neither allowed nor declined. They lingered on the applications process,” he said.

Sultan added that the procedures and SOPs for the teams were the same for tours. “Pakistan government has always encouraged us for the series.”