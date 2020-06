Roberts quits as CA chief

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts resigned Tuesday after the troubled organisation’s board demanded a leadership “reset” as anger simmers over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Roberts’ departure mak­es him the third Australian sporting chief to fall on his sword during the pandemic, after Rugby Australia’s Raelene Castle and the National Rugby League’s Todd Greenberg.

CA chairman Earl Eddings said T20 World Cup chief Nick Hockley would take over from Roberts on an interim basis while an international search was conducted for a permanent replacement.

“Kevin feels, and the board agrees, that now’s the right time for new leadership at Cricket Australia to reset the organisation to bounce back from Covid-19,” Eddings told reporters.

Eddings refused to detail why Roberts was heading for the exit barely halfway through his three-year contract. However, former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy said Roberts had lost the confidence of those involved in the game by over-reacting to the financial risks posed by the virus.

“He’s led a panic, a very premature panic, on the pandemic for no great reason and no reason he’s been able to explain transparently to the states and the players,” Healy told Melbourne’s SEN radio.

Roberts laid off most of Cricket Australia’s staff and tried to slash budgets to state bodies and players, arguing revenues would be hit hard by the virus.