Tour to England: Players to be tested for virus twice

ISLAMABAD: All the departing members of the Pakistan cricket team will be tested for Covid-19 on June 20 followed by yet another test just couple of days ahead of the team’s departure for England.

The team is expected to leave for UK by a charted flight on July 1 either from Islamabad or from Lahore.

“First tests are on June 20 followed by another test which is most likely to be conducted a couple of days ahead of team’s departure for England. The players will have yet another test on their arrival in England followed by quarantine period,” a PCB source told ‘The News’.

Meanwhile, the PCB has made special arrangements to house the contingent for couple of days either in Lahore or in Islamabad. “Five star hotels in either city have been asked to make necessary arrangements for team’s stay. All contingent members will be adjusted at one floor that will solely be meant for the PCB. All necessary arrangements will be made to protect players from any outside exposure. The ECB is in final stages to share the detail of flights as from which city Pakistan team will be flown to UK,” the source said.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis will fly directly from Australia to UK while physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon will head from South Africa.