England series make or break for Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Flamboyant opener Fakhar Zaman is seeing the forthcoming three-match T20 series against England as a make-or-break moment in his chequered international career.

In a virtual interaction with media persons Tuesday, Fakhar claimed that the forthcoming T20 series would be of immense importance for him in many ways.

“It is a make-or-break series for me. The series has the potential to sway my career to one direction or the other. A success here would give me a permanent place in the team while failure would take me to the edge.”

Fakhar admitted: “When you get some success, you tend to become overconfident and that is what has happened with me. Instead of adopting my usual wait and see policy at the outset of my innings, I happened to be too erratic and irresponsible and that was visible from innings I played against Sri Lanka in recent T20I series. I need to play with my usual calm at the start of my innings. Waiting for a loose ball is a key to success at start of the innings.”

Fakhar’s lifetime ambition has always been to play Tests for his country and that is what he had been aiming and preparing for since his failure to earn a place.

“Test cricket is the ultimate destination and that is what I have been preparing for since I lost selectors’ trust. Over the last few months I have trained hard and tried to gather my momentum for international cricket. I feel I am ready to give a fresh look to my cricketing career.” The opening batsman spoke high of Younis Khan’s inclusion in the coaching staff. “I have played under Younis and he definitely is a fabulous batting coach. His inclusion, I believe, would be of great benefit for all especially for my career. I am looking forward to further working on my abilities whenever the action starts in the nets. I know I have been missing that class which I had shown during the Champions Trophy final in England. My form had been inconsistent, taking me nowhere at the end. I want to put my career back on the track.”

Fakhar hailed his department’s role in bringing the best out of him. “I am really thankful to Pakistan Navy for backing me to pursue cricket as a career.”

To a question about England tour, he hoped that wickets there would be helpful for the batsmen. “Usually in July and August, wickets get batting-friendly in England. I hope to make full use of that advantage.”

Fakhar claimed that in the company of other quality spinners he never had got the opportunity to bowl and emerge as an all-rounder.

“In the presence of many full-time spinners in the team, my talent as a bowler never got going. Still I believe I can perform greatly provided that I get chances to bowl regularly in international cricket.”